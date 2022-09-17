The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the ho…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 8…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.