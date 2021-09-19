 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News