The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temper…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …