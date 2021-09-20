Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
