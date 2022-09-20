Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
