Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greens…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Gre…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks sho…