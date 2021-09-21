Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.