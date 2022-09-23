 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert