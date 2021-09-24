Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.