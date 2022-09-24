Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the G…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…