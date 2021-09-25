Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
