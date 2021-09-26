Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
