Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

