Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.