Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the G…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …