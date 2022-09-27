 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

