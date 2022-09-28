Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
