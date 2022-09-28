Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.