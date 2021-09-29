Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
