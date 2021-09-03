 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

