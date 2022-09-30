Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 36 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.