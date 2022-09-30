Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 36 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
