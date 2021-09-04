Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.