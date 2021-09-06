The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expec…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensbo…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It s…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 63F. Winds…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a war…