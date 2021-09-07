Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.