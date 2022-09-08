Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.