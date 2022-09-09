Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.