 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News