Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

