Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

