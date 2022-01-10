 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

