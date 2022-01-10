This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Greens…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 d…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. E…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's to…
This evening in Greensboro: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall aroun…