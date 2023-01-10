 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

