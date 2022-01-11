 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

