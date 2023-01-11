Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.