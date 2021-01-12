This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
