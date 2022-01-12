 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert