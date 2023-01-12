This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
