Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

