Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.