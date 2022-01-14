Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.