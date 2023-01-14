This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
