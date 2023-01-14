 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert