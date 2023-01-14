Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.