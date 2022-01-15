 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

