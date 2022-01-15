This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
