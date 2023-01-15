Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.