Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
