For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
