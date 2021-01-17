Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.