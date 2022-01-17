 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert