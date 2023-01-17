This evening in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast.
Greensboro should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees.
Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky.
The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation.
We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Expect clear skies today.