For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cov…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds sh…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. E…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro fo…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see hig…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…