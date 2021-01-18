Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.