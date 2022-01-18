For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Lo…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…