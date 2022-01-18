 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

