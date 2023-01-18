 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

