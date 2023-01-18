This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
