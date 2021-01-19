 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News