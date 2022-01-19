 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

