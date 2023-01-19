This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Greensboro should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees.
Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky.
The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted.
Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should…
Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast.